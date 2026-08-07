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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were mixed with beans down $.01-$.02, meal was $2-$3 lower while oil was up 45-50 points. Spreads were mixed and little changed across the complex. Nov-26 continues to build support near its 100-day MA at $11.71. Crush margins were little changed at $2.71 ½ bu.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “For the week, September soybean lost 11-3/4 cents while November lost 11-1/4 cents. September soybean meal lost $6.00 and September soybean oil gained 0.98 cents. On Monday, the USDA will update the Crop Progress report and then on Wednesday, the USDA will release the August WASDE report.”