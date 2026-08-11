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“Prices were lower across the complex with beans down $.09-$.11, meal was steady to $1 lower while oil was down $.01 lb. Bean and oil spreads were mixed while meal spreads firmed. Nov-26 soybeans fell to a 5-week low while closing below both its 50- and 100-day MA’s. Sept-26 meal fell to a 5-week low before recovering. The USDA announced a flash sale of 180k mt to the Philippines. Sept-26 oil rejected trade above its 100-day MA while falling back into its 66.50-70.00 range. Wheat and soybean oil led the losses in the ag space on rumors Ukraine and Russian officials would meet in Turkey to discuss the safe passage of vessels through the Black Sea. Markets will remain sensitive to peace talks in the Black Sea region. Crush margins improved $.02 at $2.77 ½ per bu. while bean oil PV slipped below 53%. The USDA announced a flash sale of 136k mt (5 mil. bu.) to China, still not catching up with rumored sales volume from last week. U.S. crop ratings fell 1% to 62% G/E, in line with expectations. Ratings are the lowest of the crop cycle while matching their historical average. Composite ratings improved in 11 states, while falling in 7. 93% of the crop is blooming, vs. 90% YA and 5-year average of 91%. 74% of the crop is setting pods vs. YA and 5-year average of 69%. Current ratings would suggest an average yield of 53.2 bpa, unchanged from last week with production at 4.488 bil. vs. the USDA forecast of 4.475 bil. Since 1990 the USDA raised soybean production in August 14 times, lowered it 21 times while unchanged 1 time,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.