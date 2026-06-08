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The Hightower Report said, “A minor overnight bounce could not hold, and the bean market is starting the week lower. Weather could hardly be more ideal this week with rain expected right over the heart of the Midwest growing region. The favorable forecast is offsetting the gains in crude oil this morning after Iran and Israel exchanged missile fire over the weekend. Technical action across the soy complex remains weak.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Friday’s CFTC report saw funds as sellers of soybeans. They sold 33,502 contracts of soybeans, leaving them long 156,050 contracts. They bought 15,015 contracts of soybean oil and bought 4,091 contracts of bean meal.”