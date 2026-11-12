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The Hightower Report said, “The bean market is holding Tuesday’s USDA report gains but has yet to extend the rally with a new contract high in the U.S. dollar overnight a significant headwind. However, with U.S. ending stocks now at 300 million bushels and harvest winding down, upside risks have increased. There have been no flash sales to China this week but the fact the market has not sold off from the report rally is a positive technical sign.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “In Brazil, rain showers have been frequent but lower than normal amounts in central Brazil and have been below the forecast. If this continues, soybeans may have issues with below-normal soil moisture levels, which could set them up poorly for later in the season.”