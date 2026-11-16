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The Hightower Report said, “No major news for the bean market over the weekend and prices traded both sides of unchanged overnight. President Trump and Chinese leader Xi will meet later this week, and a reduction or removal of the 10% reciprocal tariff is the key issue that could affect bean prices. Removal of the tariff would open the door for private crusher demand from China. China is expected to slow bean imports in the near term to manage crush margins.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Brazil’s soybean crop was 78% planted as of Thursday according to AgRural, ahead of the 71% pace from last year. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 17.8% planted, well above last year’s pace and ahead of the average pace of 13.6%.”