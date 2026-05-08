People are also reading…
Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day sharply higher on optimism over a potential trade agreement between President Trump and China’s Xi in their meeting next week. July soybeans gained 15-3/4 cents to 1208 while November gained 16 cents to 1189-1/2. July soybean meal gained $0.80 to $319.70 and July soybean oil gained 0.17 cents to 74.32 cents.” ADM Investor Services said, “Fueling today’s higher trade was a rebound in energy prices along with speculative buying ahead of next week’s USDA WASDE and production data, and Pres. Trump’s visit to Beijing late in the week. In addition today’s jobs report calmed fears that higher energy prices may lead the global economy into recession.”