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The Hightower Report said, “Beans dropped to a new low for the move overnight, reaching their lowest price since August 13 and the technical breakdown in bean oil is pressuring the market. December bean oil had been consolidating since early June and has now broken through the bottom end of the long sideways range, leaving a significant resistance shelf above the market.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Brazilian planting of the 2026/27 soybean crop reached 53% of the projected area, six percentage points ahead of last year’s pace. The faster planting pace continues to weigh on the market as attention shifts toward South American production prospects.”