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“Soybeans ended the day sharply lower following President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi that had little to do with discussion of an agricultural trade deal,” Doherty said.
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“Soybeans ended the day sharply lower following President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi that had little to do with discussion of an agricultural trade deal,” Doherty said.
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“Soybeans are lower this morning, with nearby futures testing psychological support near $12.00,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July soybeans ar…
“Prices are mixed with beans down $.07-$.12, meal was steady to $2 lower while oil was 35-40 higher. Bean spreads weakened while product sprea…
Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans are trading sharply lower despite or perhaps because of the limited discussions regarding…
Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “Soybeans push higher overnight with support from soyoil that saw new contract highs, while meal is mostly fl…
“Prices were mixed with beans $.02-$.03 higher, meal surged $8-$10 while bean oil was down $.01 lb. closing near session lows. Bean spreads w…
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