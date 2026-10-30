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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans finished mixed, with bull spreading evident as November futures entered the delivery period on first notice day. Crude oil was up strongly which lent some support to soybean oil after it was reported that Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery in yet another escalation of the war. Since August, soybean oil has not been responding to rising crude oil prices.” Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “The BAGE reports Argentine plantings are underway with just over 2% of the crop seeded.”