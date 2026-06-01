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The Hightower Report said, “A higher start to the new month across the soy complex with another new contract high in bean oil overnight. July beans remain inside the recent range and November inside its pennant formation and technically, the recent consolidation looks to be more of a continuation pattern than a top.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Soybean crush data from April will be released this afternoon, with traders looking for 214.7 mbu of soybeans used during the months. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 2.365 billion lbs.”