People are also reading…
Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging said, “Soybeans are down around a penny with the products mixed with meal down a dollar a ton and bean oil slightly higher.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Forecast rainfall expected later this week is viewed as timely for the U.S. soybean crop as it enters the critical pod-setting stage, when adequate moisture is essential for maximizing yield potential. The improved weather outlook has weighed on soybean prices after recent heat concerns had provided support to the market.”