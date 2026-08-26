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“Soybean futures are trading slightly higher this morning as the market balances recent export demand against uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade relations. September soybeans are trading 3 cents higher at $12.31, while November soybeans are 2-1/4 cents higher at $12.40,” Lucas said. “Fresh export demand is offering support to soybeans, with private exporters reporting a 132,000-metric-ton sale of new-crop U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination, which traders speculate could be China. However, U.S.-China trade tensions remain a source of uncertainty, as the prospect of additional U.S. tariffs raises questions about the durability of Chinese soybean demand.