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The Hightower Report said, “Beans had a strong finish to last week but are pulling back this morning after the U.S. and Iran exchanged weekend attacks but agreed to halt further attacks just before markets opened Sunday night. Weather is another reason for the pressure this morning as the extended forecast for week 2 moderates the heat and while temperatures remain above normal, the hottest readings will shift to the Southwest U.S.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Oil prices moved higher on Monday after several days of tit-for-tat strikes between the U.S. and Iran highlighted the fragility of their interim peace agreement and once again disrupted energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.”