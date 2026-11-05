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"Prices were mostly lower with beans down $.10-$.14, meal is mixed while oil was off another $.01+ per lbs. Bean and meal spreads weakened while oil spreads were mixed. Jan-27 beans have closed lower 9 consecutive sessions with next support is at the Aug-26 low at $11.80 ¾. Dec-26 oil has fallen to a fresh 7-month low with next support at a 50% retracement just above 61.50. Yesterday’s net selling across the complex took the combined MM long position down to 360k, still historically large however below the recent record of 558k. Likely well under 350k after today’s trade,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.