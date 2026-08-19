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“Prices surged to new highs in late trade, closing up $.08-$.10. Spreads were mixed. Sept-26 and Dec-26 both traded to 3-month highs with next resistance for Dec-26 at its May high of $5.06 ½ followed by its contract high at $5.12 ½. EIA data showed ethanol production slumped to 320 mil. gallons, down from 328 mil. the previous week, however up 1.6% YOY. Production was below expectations and slightly below the pace needed to reach the USDA corn usage estimate of 5.550 bil. bu. In the MY to date there has been 5.287 bil. bu. used, or 15.19 mbd, an annualized pace of 5.546 bil. Stocks rose to 25.1 mil. barrels, well above YA at 22.7. With heat stress and drought in Kansas this summer the USDA slashed their 2026 sorghum production to 296 mil. bu. vs. 437 mil. YA.,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.