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“Today’s Export Inspections report was within analyst expectations for soybeans and saw them total 24.1 million bushels for the week ending May 7. Total inspections are now at 1.249 billion bushels for 25/26, which is down 23% from the previous year. The USDA is expecting that total exports will be down 18% from the previous year,” Heinberg said. “Tuesday, the USDA will release its WASDE report and analysts have pegged U.S. soybean production at 4.445 billion bushels, up from 4.262 billion last season, with yields expected unchanged at 53 bpa.”