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“Prices were mixed across the complex with beans $.03-$.05 higher, meal was down $1 while oil was 10-20 higher in volatile trade. New contract high for Nov-26 beans while Aug-26 reached its highest level in 2 ½ years. Next resistance for old crop is $12.58 ¼, the May-24 high on the weekly continuation chart. Aug-26 meal stalled at yesterday’s high setting up the price pullback. Aug-26 oil jumped out to a 7-week high. Crush margins were down $.06 ½ to $3.20 bu. with bean oil PV improving to 53.4%. Bean exports at 59 mil. was in line with expectations. Old crop commitments are down 19% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 20%. Old crop shipments to China have reached 12.3 mmt while new crop purchases of 1 mmt took YTD commitments to 2.26 mmt (82 mil. bu.). There are another 2.46 mmt (90 mil.) to unknown. Total new crop commitments at 225 mil. bu. are a 4-year high while up 135% YOY. Meal sales at 591k tons were above expectations. Old crop commitments are up 15% YOY vs. the USDA forecast of up 12%. Oil commitments are down 65% from YA vs. USDA forecast down 60%. Continued demand interest from China coupled with an uncertain weather outlook in the WCB will likely keep the path of least resistance to the upside. The combined speculative long position in the soybean complex is approaching 300k, still well below the May-26 record at just over 501k. Today’s high in Nov-26 beans at $12.49 ½ is 18.4% above its Q1 low. Like Dec-26 corn, the average growing season high is 25% above the Q1 low. With this year’s Q1 low at $10.55 ½, just an average growing season rally would extend Nov-26 beans to $13.20. Since 1980 November beans have peaked in July 7 times, or 15% of the years considere,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.