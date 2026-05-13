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“Soybeans are trading higher again in positive follow through from yesterday’s friendly report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July soybeans are up 3 cents to $12.29-1/2 while November is up 3 cents to $12.08. July soybean meal is up $4.00 to $332.40 and soybean oil is down 0.22 cents to 75.14 cents… Today, President Trump and China’s Xi will meet to discuss a trade deal that could include soybeans and corn. China has previously pledged to buy 25 mmt of US soybeans this year.”