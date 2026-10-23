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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were mixed and little changed with beans $.03-$.05 higher, meal was mixed while oil was up 10-20 points. Spreads weakened across the complex. Today’s recovery in Nov-26 beans stalled just shy of this week’s high at $12.65. Spot futures ended its run on consecutive lower closes at 8 yesterday while closing slightly higher, this as China continues its march towards acquiring 25 mmt of US beans.” The Hightower Report said, “A significant news event over the weekend will be the Brazilian runoff election, where leftist Lula and conservative Bolsonaro are vying for power. A win by the conservative candidate would likely push the Brazilian currency up against the dollar, as it did earlier this month when Bolsonaro won the primary.”