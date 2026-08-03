“This morning, private exporters reported the sales of 488,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China for the 2026-27 marketing year and another 136,150 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2026-27 marketing year. This follows a reported shipment of 830,000 mt of soybeans to China last week.,” Heinberg said. “
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