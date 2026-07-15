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“After a slow start, prices closed higher across the complex. The non-threatening forecast in week 2 of the outlook combined with lack of announced sales to China limited the upside in early trade. Surging wheat prices combined with supportive NOPA crush data fueled higher trade across the ag space. As missile strikes on Ukraine/Russian ports, grain infrastructure and ocean vessels mount, cash grain offers are becoming increasingly scarce with freight insurance unavailable of extremely expensive. Beans closed $.09-$.11 higher, meal was $2-$4 higher while oil was up 25-50 points in choppy 2-sided trade. Both Aug-26 and Nov-26 managed to close above $12 for the first time in 2 months. Aug-26 oil flipped back to trading higher following bullish NOPA crush data. NOPA reported their members crushed 214.3 mil. bu. of soybeans in June-26, roughly 10 mil. above expectations and above the range of estimates. This compares to 209 mil. bu. in May-26 and only 185 mil. in June-25. Implied census crush at 220 mil. bu. places YTD usage at 2.216 bil. bu. up 8.5% from YA, in line with the current USDA forecast. Despite the higher crush and higher bean oil production, oil stocks fell to an 8-month low at 1.5 bil. lbs. down 13.5% from May,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.