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“The bean market is testing two-month highs today on the hot and dry forecast through early next week for the western belt and much stronger-than expected June NOPA crush. Bullish technicals, near-term weather and strong domestic bean usage are the current market drivers, along with China demand potential,” The Hightower Report said. “Beans would likely be much higher if the ridge was not expected to break down next weeks, allowing much more moderate temperatures to move in the Midwest. But the fact the market is holding near recent highs is a strong technical sign and the bulls have the edge.”