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"Mostly lower trade across the complex with beans off $.02-$.09, meal was $2-$5 lower while oil was steady to 15 points higher. Spreads firmed across the complex. Jan-27 beans and Dec-26 meal have both fallen to a 2 ½ month low. Dec-26 oil held support just above LW’s low at 64.50 setting up the price recovery. The USDA announced a flash sale of 134k mt (5 mil. bu.) to an unknown buyer. I estimate Chinese purchases are near 19 mmt. Yesterday’s net selling across the complex took the combined MM long position down to 373k, still historically large however below the recent record of 558k. For now, the path of least resistance is lower as speculative traders continue to shed length as SA forecasts remain non-threatening,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.