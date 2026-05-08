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“Soybeans are mixed this morning, with nearby contracts near unchanged while deferred months post modest gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July soybeans are unchanged at $11.92-1/4, while November futures are up 1-1/4 cents at $11.74-3/4. Brazil shipped a record 16.75 mmt of soybeans in April. That was up 9.7% from last year and exceeded the previous April record of 16.1 mmt set in 2021. Brazil’s 2025/26 soybean crop is also projected near a record 180 mmt, adding to global supply expectations and keeping pressure on prices.”