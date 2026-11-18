“The value of the U.S. dollar rose in relation to the Brazilian real which makes U.S. soybeans more expensive, but apart from that, there was not much fresh news to justify the sell-off. Crude oil, grains, and the equity markets were all hit hard as funds continued to sell,” Brill said.
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