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Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day sharply lower following today’s USDA report despite relatively neutral numbers. Funds currently hold a near record large net long position and may be taking this opportunity for profit taking ahead of the weekend and as we head into the harvesting period. Lower crude oil may have added some pressure as well. This month, China’s President Xi will meet with President Trump regarding trade, but it is expected to be mostly ceremonial.” ADM Investor Services said, “Since 1990 the USDA lowered US soybean yields in Aug. then raised them in Sept (like this year) 7 times. In those years, final yields were above the Sept forecast 5 times, while lower only twice.”