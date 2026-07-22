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“Prices were moderately higher across the complex with beans up $.13-$.16, meal was $5-$6 higher while oil was up just over $.01 lb. Bean and oil spreads were mixed while meal spreads weakened. The next significant resistance for old crop soybeans is $12.58 ¼, the May-24 high on the weekly continuation chart. Today’s high in Nov-26 beans at $12.40 ¾ was a tick away from its contract high. Aug-26 meal traded to a 7-month high with next resistance at $342.60. The northern Midwest and ECB will experience normal to below normal temperatures the next few days before rebounding this weekend. Extreme heat returns to much of the WCB and plain states by late this week, while limited prospects for rain will raise crop stress levels. The hot/dry pattern looks to hold into early Aug-26. Crush margins jumped $.10 to $3.26 ½ bu. with bean oil PV reaching 53.2%. While it was another day of no flash sales, expectations for continued demand interest from China (and others) coupled with an uncertain weather outlook in the WCB will likely keep the path of least resistance to the upside. The market has little wiggle room for U.S. yields to slip below the current 53 bpa trendline forecast. The current USDA average farm price forecast at $11.40 bu. appears high with stocks projected at 310 mil. bu. and a stocks/use ratio of 6.9%. Dropping the average yield to 51 bpa would reduce stocks/use to only 3.1% supporting an average farm price of at least $12.00 bu.; however, I sense prices would be significantly higher. Tomorrow’s export sales are expected to range from 40-80 mil. bu. of soybeans, 200-500k mt of meal and 2-10k tons of bean oil,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.