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ADM Investor Services said, “Nov-26 beans are down $.11 ¾ at $13.20 ½ after trading to a new contract high overnight. Oct-26 meal is down $1.60 at $349 while Oct-26 oil is down 117 points at 70.24. Crush margins are off $.05 ½ at $2.38 ½ bu. with bean oil PV back below 50%.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Harvested acreage is expected to hold steady, while the average yield estimate is projected to decline to 52.4 bushels per acre from 52.7 bushels per acre last month.”