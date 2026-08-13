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“Prices across the complex were mostly lower. Beans ranged from $.01 higher to $.03 lower, meal was $1 lower while oil was down 30-40 points. Inside day for Nov-26 beans as prices hold above MA support between $11.72 ½ – $11.75. Powerful storms and heavy rain continue to ride up and around the high pressure ridge anchored in the S. Plains. This pattern looks to extend into early next week. Hot and dry in the SW Corn Belt, Southern Plains and Delta Region will continue to advance crops toward maturity. Conab lowered their Brazilian production forecast .1 mmt to 180.5 mmt, in line with the revised USDA estimate. The BAGE is forecasting 2026/27 Argentine production at 48 mmt, below the USDA est. of 50 mmt. US Gulf FOB offers are running $.30-$.45 bu. below Brazilian offers stretching out to year end. China continues to rack up purchases ahead of Chinese leader Xi expected visit to Washington, D.C., in 6 weeks. Soybean sales at 68 mil. were at the upper end of expectations. Old crop commitments at 1.536 bil. bu. are down 18% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 20%. 25/26 MY shipments to China have reached 12.36 mmt while new crop purchases of 1.446 mmt take commitments to 4.56 mmt (167 mil. bu.). There are another 3.598 mmt (132 mil. bu.) to unknown. In addition, the USDA also announced a flash sale of 125k mt to China,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.