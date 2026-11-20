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“Favorable growing conditions across Brazil continue to weigh on soybean futures as expectations for a record 2026-27 crop remain intact. Recent rainfall has improved production prospects, limiting the market’s ability to sustain gains following the November WASDE report. The prospect of another large South American harvest remains a source of pressure as the U.S. market approaches the end of its harvest season,” Brill said. “The stronger U.S. dollar has created broad selling pressure across dollar-denominated commodities. Meanwhile, weakness in the Brazilian real has added pressure to soybean futures by making Brazilian supplies more competitive in the global export market, further challenging U.S. soybean demand.”