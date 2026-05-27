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The Hightower Report said, “The soy complex didn’t have much volatility other than bean oil, which closed strong. Minor support across the complex came from talk China is close to lowering soy import tariffs. Energies remain weak and there was little new news during the session. Nothing new officially from China/U.S. trade negotiations and although Iran leaked the U.S. memorandum of understanding this morning, the White House says it was a complete fabrication.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “U.S. soybean exports to China continue to lag as Brazilian soybeans maintain a pricing advantage in the global market. While traders had hoped for increased Chinese buying following recent discussions between President Trump and Xi Jinping, expectations are fading that purchases will exceed the previously discussed 25 mmt commitment.”