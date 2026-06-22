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“Today’s export inspections report ran below the low end of analyst estimates for soybeans at just 8.9 million bushels for the week ending June 18. Total inspections for 25/26 are now at 1.354 bb, which is down 19% from last year. On Thursday last week however, there was a flash sale of soybeans to China which sparked some encouragement. Later today, the USDA will release its Crop Progress report, and there are very few changes expected across the board for grains. Soybean good to excellent ratings are expected to remain unchanged from last week at 66%. Weather has been very good in the I-states but potentially slightly too wet in some areas,” Heinberg said.