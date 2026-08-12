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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day higher following a bullish WASDE report that was friendly to corn and wheat as well. November futures surged to nearly $12.00 following the release of the report but retreated by 17 cents into the close. Both soy products were higher, but soybean meal led the way, and a flash sale to China was supportive as well.” The Hightower Report said, “U.S. ending stocks came in slightly higher than expected and harvested acres were increased 1.4 million, but yields were cut slightly more than expected as western belt yield was generally down from last year and the eastern belt and southeast U.S. above. Prevent plant acres came in at 525,000.”