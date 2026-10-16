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ADM Investor Services said, “Lower closes across the complex with beans down $.02-$.03, meal was off $2-$3 while oil was off a few points. The soybean market largely shrugged off another round of flash soybean sales to China and unknown. A favorable harvest forecast combined with speculators shedding length in the agricultural markets has left the path of least resistance to the downside. Nov-26 beans slipped to a fresh 7-week low however bounced before reaching $12.50.” The Hightower Report said, “The export report showed that for the week ending October 8, net soybean sales came in at 574,878 tons for the current marketing year and none for the next marketing year. Cumulative soybean sales have reached 51.7% of the USDA forecast for the 2026/27 marketing year versus at 5 year average of 43.4%.”