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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are higher to start the day and are likely closely linked to the higher crude oil sparked by increased tension with Iran. July soybeans are up 10 cents to $11.95-1/4 while November is up 9 cents to $11.90-1/2. July soybean meal is up $2.10 to $332.70 and July bean oil is up 0.64 cents to 75.88 cents.” The Hightower Report said, “Yesterday, Argentina’s oilseed union went on strike over salaries for a few hours before the government imposed its 15 day mandatory conciliation period. Argentina’s soy product exports have been lagging behind the typical average pace for this time of year, and a strike would worsen the situation.”