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“Monday afternoon, the USDA released its Crop Progress report which saw soybean ratings unchanged from last week at 58% good to excellent, same as the five-year average,” Heinberg said.
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“Monday afternoon, the USDA released its Crop Progress report which saw soybean ratings unchanged from last week at 58% good to excellent, same as the five-year average,” Heinberg said.
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