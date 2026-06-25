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The Hightower Report said, “Beans have made lower lows and lower highs over the past 5 days as the market searches for support amid favorable weather. This week, minor strength in meal has been offset by weak action in bean oil, mainly due to the falling energy prices. Lately, the bean market has tried to rally early in the session but has experienced notable weakness later in the day with low range closes seen over the last 5 sessions, keeping the edge with the bears.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Yesterday, President Trump asked Congress to approve over 11 billion dollars in additional aid for farmers who are facing high fuel and fertilizer costs as a result of the Iran war. It would add $12 billion in aid to the money already disbursed this year.”