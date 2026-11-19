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“Prices were mostly lower today with beans off $.05-$.09, meal was down $2-$4 while oil recovered 20 points. Spreads weakened across the complex. Jan-27 beans have slipped to their lowest level since last Tues. USDA reports. Dec-26 meal was not able to trade back above its 100-day MA. Dec-26 oil fell to a fresh 9-month low overnight before recovering. Weather in South America remains generally favorable. Addition rains in the west-central region of Brazil help recharge soil moisture, while scattered rains for northern Argentina. Rainfall over the next week to favor the interior south and east-central regions of Brazil. Coming into today we had MM’s still long 97k contracts of soybeans and 80k meal. The MM short in bean oil is roughly 13k. Very little change in soybean and meal O.I. while oil was up 4.4k contracts,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.