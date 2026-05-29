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“Soybeans are trading with 5 to 10 cent losses on the final trade session of May as the nearbys fail to breach $12. The national average cash bean price is up 9 1/2 cents at $11.25 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.70 to $4.50, with soy oil futures 100 to 104 points higher. Crude oil is the pressure factor, down $2.08/bbl, money is flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the president looking over the proposed agreement between the U.S. and Iran. USDA reported a private export sale of 192,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations, with 60,000 MMT for old crop and 132,000 MT for new crop,” reported Austin Schroeder with BarChart.