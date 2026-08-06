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“Prices were slightly higher across the complex with beans $.02-$.04 higher, meal was up $1-$2 while oil was steady to 25 points higher. Soybean and meal spreads firmed while oil spreads were weaker. Sept-26 and Nov-26 soybeans both held within yesterday’s range while Nov-26 continues to build support at its 100-day MA at $11.70 ¼. Corn and soybean price appreciation in the short term will likely be limited due to mostly favorable U.S. weather. There were heavy rains the past 24 hours in S. IA along with the northern half of MO. Precipitation into early next week will favor eastern IA into the Great Lakes region. Rain will be much more scattered in the S. Midwest and WCB where temperatures continue to hold at above to much above normal readings. Week 2 of the outlook calls for normal to above normal rain across the nation’s midsection. Sept-26 crush margins were little changed at $2.70 ½ bu. For a second consecutive session, cash sources suggest China was actively securing a large volume of U.S. soybeans. Today’s flash sale from the USDA was only 122k mt (4.5 mil. bu.) I expect we’ll see much larger flash sales tomorrow into early next week as they continue to work on reaching their 25 mmt commitment,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.