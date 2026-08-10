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ADM Investor Services said, “Sept-26 and Nov-26 soybeans are both $.05 ½ higher at $11.64 ½ and $11.81 ¾ respectively. Nov-26 continues to hold support above its 100-day MA at $11.71 ¼. Sept-26 meal is up $1.00 at $309.90 while Sept-26 oil is up 60 points at 68.84. Crush margins are up $.03 ½ at $2.74 per bu.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Weather forecasts have become less supportive for soybeans, with warmer and drier conditions expected across portions of the Midwest during August. The shift has raised concerns about moisture availability during the critical pod-filling period, adding uncertainty to U.S. soybean yield expectations.”