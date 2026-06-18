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“Lower trade across the complex with beans down $.06-$.09, meal was down $3-$4 while oil was off over 135-185 points however settled well off session lows. July-26 beans closed near the mid-point of this week’s range. July-26 meal dipped below $300 ton for the first time since early Feb-26. July-26 oil held support near its 100-day MA near $.68 lb., which is also a 38% Fib. Retracement. Crush margins continue to plunge, falling another $.19 to $3.06 ½ bu. while bean oil PV is down to 53.6%. Soybean exports at 26.5 mil. were at the high end of expectations. Old crop commitments at 1.491 bil. are down 17% from YA vs. the revised USDA forecast of down 20%. New crop commitments jumped to 49 mil. bu. while still historically low, they are a 3-year high and up 12% YOY. The USDA also announced flash sales of 120k mt (4.4 mil. bu.) to unknown and 132k mt (4.8 mil.) to China. If the US is to sell 25 mmt of soybeans to China ahead of Brazil’s harvest early next year, weekly sales will need to average nearly 1 mmt. Meal sales at 404k tons were in line with expectations. Old crop commitments at 16.63 mmt are up 17% YOY vs. the USDA forecast of up 9.5%. Oil sales at 5 mil. lbs bring commitments to 828 mil. lbs. down 64% vs. the revised USDA forecast of down 58%. Soybean acres in drought also fell 1% to 23%, a 9-month low,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.