“Soybeans ended the day higher along with soybean meal, while soybean oil closed lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday’s crop ratings were bullish for soybean prices, but the recent decline in Malaysian palm oil has put pressure on soybean oil.”
“Harvest-delaying rain in the Delta has empty barges waiting for loads, giving the market a soft feel. However, it should pick up soon as harvest spreads,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mississippi River levels remain low with Memphis lower than last year. Back-ups continue through the Panama Canal for the same reason, low water levels.”