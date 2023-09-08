There are already groundings due to low water on the lower Ohio River and south of Cairo, and there isn’t any rain in the forecast to help with water levels, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said today. ”Barge freight turned higher on the fresh news,” she said.
Corn prices “languished in a narrow range again today” to end the week, despite new crop corn sales at the very top of expectations, The Hightower Report said today.
The September WASDE will be released on September 12th at 11a.m. CT. This report will include objective yield data.