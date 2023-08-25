People are also reading…
The pro farmer tour was pretty much as expected, said Christopher Swift of Barchart. Corn is in pretty good shape and soybeans “are questionable,” he said. Pro farmer US corn yield estimate is 172.0 BPA (range 173.7-170.3), production 14.96 billion bushels. US soybean yield 49.7 BPA (range 50.7-48.7), production 4.11 billion bushels. “The corn in pretty good shape is believed to keep it meandering up and down a little until harvest begins to reflect hard numbers,” Swift said. “The beans being questionable, leads me to anticipate them moving higher as the crop tour may not be able to predict how beans pollenated in 100-degree weather this week,” he said.
Mexico says they will not make any changes to their stance which bans imported GMO corn from human consumption. Imported GMO corn for feed use is allowed, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.