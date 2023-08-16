“Soybeans and soyoil were the leaders today on forecasts that could dampen pod filling, pulling corn and wheat with them,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The 1-5 day is slightly wetter for the southern Canadian Prairies and MT; slightly drier for northern Alberta. The 6-10 day is slightly wetter for the northern Plains and drier Prairies; hotter east of the Rockies.”
“Corn futures saw some corrective and consolidation action on the session, with Dec corn finishing 6 cents higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market was supported by some short covering in an oversold market and supportive price action in the soybean market.”
