“Trade was choppy in corn and wheat today while the soy complex stayed on the defensive for the entire session,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “In the end, December corn was the only one to close in the green. Fresh 6-month highs in the US dollar were an obstacle to ags today. Barge freight was weaker for the fall months as they wait for export demand to pick up.”
“It was a very quiet session in the corn market on Thursday as prices traded on both sides of a narrow trading range to close just fractionally higher in the Dec corn futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market is looking for news and squaring positions going into next week’s USDA report on Tuesday.”