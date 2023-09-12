Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services sums up the WASDE report as “bearish for corn and beans.” Three notable highlights were,
- The USDA did not lower US 2023/24 soybean carryout as low as expected.
- The USDA raised US 2023/24 corn carryout.
- The USDA lowered World wheat supply and end stocks, he said.
For Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging, the highlight of the USDA report today was the 800,000 acreage increase in planted corn acreage to 94.9 million and harvested corn acres to 87.1 million acres, which was a bigger than expected increase. "In general, the 2023/2024 US ending stocks were bearish for corn and beans, and neutral for wheat," she said.