“Soybeans ended the day lower despite a higher open,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybean meal and oil both closed lower as well despite hot and dry forecasts and another good-sized export sale this morning. November soybeans are technically overbought and may need fresh bullish news to keep momentum moving higher.”
“Weekly ethanol report: production fell 41,000 bpd to a 13-week low at 1.007 mln bpd,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ethanol stocks plunged 1.181 mln barrels to a 41-week low at 21.6 mln barrels. This was the biggest one-week decline in 2 ½ years! Margins improved by 8 cents to 62 cents/gallon.”