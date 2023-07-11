People are also reading…
U.S. consumer prices data is scheduled to be released tomorrow. Expectations are for prices to show a cooling off feel for the month of June, suggesting a possible 25 basis point hike in interest rates in July, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans continue to be the bullish leader in the grain complex, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services. Corn saw a 4% increase in good to excellent, while soybeans increased only 1%, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.